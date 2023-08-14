QPR boss Ainsworth lines up loan deals

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth is keen to add loan signings to his squad in the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.

Rangers have signed six players on permanent deals this summer, bringing in Paul Smyth, Ziyad Larkeche, Morgan Fox, Steve Cook, Jack Colback and keeper Asmir Begovic.

They are still looking to make signings, with a right-back and a forward currently being treated as priorities.







Ainsworth said: “These last two weeks of the window we’ll be looking at loans because there’s still a couple of positions I would like to strengthen.”

In terms of possible outgoings, Rangers have not yet received approaches for any of the first-team squad despite speculation over the futures of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Sam Field.

There remains an expectation, though, that there will be solid interest in Chair before the window closes.







