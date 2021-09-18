Silva: No big difference between Bryan and Robinson

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists the competition between Joe Bryan and Antonee Robinson for the left-back spot is close.

Bryan got only his third outing of the season in the 4-1 away win at Birmingham on Wednesday, but his manager brushed aside any notion the 28-year-old was frustrated by a lack of game time.

Silva said: “I don’t know why Joe has to be frustrated, or (Neeskens) Kebano has to be frustrated or Marek (Rodak), Alfie (Mawson) or any of the others.







“As a manager, I see things in a different way. You can’t have just one player for each position if you want to get better every day.

“For Joe to grow he needs someone to push him, and for Jedi (Robinson) to grow you need someone who is able to compete as well.

“I don’t see big, big differences between Joe and Jedi. And remember the away win at Millwall (where Bryan played) was one of our best performances of the season.”









