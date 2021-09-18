Silva frustrated after surprise Fulham defeat

Marco Silva expressed his frustration after Fulham lost top spot in the Championship, losing 2-1 to Reading at Craven Cottage.

Two excellent goals – one in each half – from the Royals’ impressive midfielder Ovie Ejaria were enough to take the points, despite a late Fulham onslaught, with substitute Rodrigo Muniz heading home with five minutes remaining.







The Whites are now second in the table, two points behind Bournemouth, who won at Cardiff City.

“It was clear for everyone who saw the game that we had so many chances, but with 25 attempts or so we conceded two goals. But the attitude and commitment from us was there,” said the Fulham head coach.

“We want a bit more quality, and we were not clinical enough. What is most disappointing is the result after so many chances to score.

“You know they (Reading) are good on the ball and if you are not aggressive, they will cause problems. They scored twice because they have quality.”

Silva insisted that there was no complacency from the Whites, who were facing a side badly affected by injuries.

“There was no problem with our attitude and focus,” he added. “It is up to us to do our job well.

“I expected a strong reaction in the second half but unfortunately we made a mistake to concede the second goal.”

Fulham now take on Leeds United at home on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.







