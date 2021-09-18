Fulham lose top spot after surprise home defeat

Fulham 1 Reading 2 18' Ejaria 53' Ejaria 86' Muniz

Fulham were dislodged from the top of the Championship table after they fell to a surprise defeat at Craven Cottage.

Two fine goals by playmaker Ovie Ejaria earned the points for Reading, and although substitute Rodrigo Muniz scored late on, the Whites ultimately lacked incision in front of goal.

Fulham made a bright start with both Bobby Decordova-Reid and Aleksandar Mitrovic missing good opportunities. And despite enjoying the initiative, they were undone in the 18th minute by the Royals.

On a speedy counter-attack, Ejaria picked up possession from John Swift on the edge of the Whites’ penalty area, before the midfielder curled a superbly accurate right-foot shot past Paulo Gazzaniga.

Fulham responded well, although Reid and Mitrovic once again passed up great chances to level, both from six yards out, the latter clipping the bar.

Marco Silva’s men continued to work hard – but they paid for their profligacy when Ejaria netted a second for Reading in the 52nd minute.

From a superb, sweeping move which began down the left, Alen Halilovic eventually interchanged with Ejaria, who controlled the ball expertly under pressure from Tosin Adarabioyo, before slotting past Gazzaniga into the corner of the net.

Muniz finally pulled a goal back with five minutes left, heading home after Mitrovic set him up from Harry Wilson’s right-wing cross.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Robinson, Ream, Adarabioyo, Odoi (Onomah 70), Seri (Kebano 70), Chalobah, Cavaleiro, Reid (Muniz 54), Wilson, Mitrov







