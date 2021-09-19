Silva backs Fulham youngster Stansfield

Jay Stansfield will get regular first-team football if he takes more chances like he did against Birmingham in the EFL Cup, says Marco Silva.

The Fulham boss has one eye on the next round against Leeds on Tuesday, and after Stansfield hit a stunning strike against Birmingham in August, chances are the 18-year-old will get a second opportunity, this time against a Premier League side.

“I really like Jay, not just as a footballer but as young boy whose work-rate is fantastic,” the manager explained.

“Every time he learns something from the training session, and he’s working with me every single day.

“One thing is very important: he can score easily; inside or around the box.

“The last few seasons he’s had some injury problems that stopped his development but he will get more chances.

“Jay got his chance against Birmingham and scored a fabulous goal with a good strike.

“I’m sure if he gets more chances, he will show his quality.”







