Carvalho out and Reed might also miss Reading game

Fulham will face Reading without Fabio Carvalho, while Harrison Reed is a doubt.

The teenage midfielder is also unlikely to face Leeds in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but may be back against Bristol City on Saturday week if his toe problem heals in time.







Reed has also been nursing an injury.

“It’s nothing serious,” said boss Marco Silva.

“He (Reed) didn’t have much of a pre-season and he has an issue with his leg, but we’ll have to see tomorrow (whether he can play).

“Tuesday for Fabio looks difficult but he might be all right for the game after that.”

Long-term injuries to Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo rule them out, but Harry Wilson, who went off early in the 4-1 away thumping of Birmingham on Wednesday, is fine.

“Harry and Harrison went off because they were really tired in that moment,” Siva explained.

“But Harry looks OK, and it’s different from Harrison.”

Josh Onomah, who sat out the Birmingham game, is also available again.

The Whites take on a Reading side pointless away from home, and nursing a potential 10 injuries, but Silva is wary.

“Their previous results mean nothing,” he said.

“A team that has scored six goals in their last two performances suggest they can create chances and score goals. It will be a tough game.”







