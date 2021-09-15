Fulham top after thumping win at Birmingham

Birmingham 1 Fulham 4 10' Odoi 44' Mitrovic (pen) 54' Wilson 83' Mitrovic 89' Deeney (pen)

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham thrashed Birmingham to go top of the Championship in fine style.

Denis Odoi and Harry Wilson also netted on a great night for the Whites at St Andrew’s, where Troy Deeney got a late consolation for the hosts with a penalty.

Odoi opened the scoring with a header from Wilson’s cross.

And Mitrovic doubled the lead with a penalty shortly before half-time after Nathaniel Chalobah was brought down by Ivan Sunjic.

Recent signing Chalobah, making his Fulham debut, was also involved in the third goal, slicing the Blues defence open with a through-ball to Wilson, who slotted home.

Mitrovic’s second goal of the night and sixth of the season was a firm strike from just inside the penalty area after being teed up by Ivan Cavaleiro.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Odoi, Tosin, Ream, Bryan, Seri, Reed (Quina 65), Chalobah, Wilson (Mawson 78), Mitrovic, De Cordova-Reid (Cavaleiro

