Carvalho must deal with speculation over his future – Silva

Fabio Carvalho must deal with the pressure that comes from speculation over his future, says Marco Silva.

The youngster, whose Fulham contract expires at the end of the season, has yet to agree a new deal.

He has recently been linked with Real Madrid, having previously been touted for possible moves to top Premier League clubs.







Whites boss Silva said: “All the speculation is for him to deal with. He’s a professional football player and he’s mature for his age.

“If he’s getting all this speculation he’s doing something that is good.”

Silva says he also hopes Carvalho is receiving good advice.

The Portuguese explained: “I don’t know what’s happened out of then training ground with the people who are backing him – but I hope everyone stays on the same page, and advise Fabio in the right way. He’s a young player who needs it.

“But I’m not seeing on a daily basis any different to the player he was at the beginning of the season – hungry, and happy to enjoy what he does.”







