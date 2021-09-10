Fulham boss has high hopes for new signing Chalobah

Nathaniel Chalobah cost Fulham nothing – but Marco Silva hopes he will be worth his weight in gold.

The dynamic midfielder was signed from Watford just before the transfer window closed as a direct replacement for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who is on loan at Napoli for the rest of the season.

Whites boss Silva has previously worked with Chalobah, who won one England cap as an added-time substitute against Spain in October 2018.







“The most important thing to me, is he wants to be here,” Silva said.

“I know him very, very well from when he was with me at Watford. He showed then what he can do. He was called to the England team but got a bad injury.

“When you have the chance to sign a player with the quality of Chalobah for free; paying zero, not what was said in the press – we paid nothing – then you have to take that opportunity with a profile like his.

“Frank Anguissa went to Napoli and we needed a replacement. Last season, he (Chalobah) played almost 40 games, and his quality will be important for us.”

Meanwhile, Fulham could be without seven players for Saturday’s game against Blackpool.







