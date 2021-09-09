Seven Fulham players could miss Blackpool game

Fulham could be without as many as seven players at Blackpool on Saturday.

Apart from long-term injuries to Kenny Tete, Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo, there is also a raft of international players causing concern.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has returned from duty with a black eye and “another issue” according to Whites boss Marco Silva.







USA players Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson are not due back in the UK until Thursday afternoon from a long-haul trip against Honduras, and Harry Wilson is to be assessed over a possible concussion playing for Wales.

“How many are out? That’s a good question,” said Silva.

“Mitro returned yesterday and has a couple of issues.

“The American players should be with us tomorrow and we’ll see how they are.

“As for Harry Wilson; I’m not the man to ask. I have to leave that to our medical staff to make that decision.

“We’re going to have to wait on all of them before making final decisions.”







