Fulham sign ex-Chelsea man Chalobah and get Quina on loan

Chelsea have signed former Chelsea man Nathaniel Chalobah from Watford for an undisclosed fee.

Chalobah (pictured), 26, was on Fulham’s books before joining Chelsea, where he came through the academy before eventually leaving for Watford in 2017.

He has signed a two-year contract at Craven Cottage and been joined there by fellow midfielder Domingos Quina, who has arrived from Watford too – in his case on a season-long koan.

Quina, 21, was also previously with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has signed a new Fulham contract and joined Napoli on a season-long loan.

The Cameroon international, 25, is now under contract at the Cottage until 2024.

Anguissa was signed from Marseille in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth around £23m.

The following year he joined Villarreal on a season-long loan after the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

And with Fulham back in the Championship, he has moved elsewhere again.

He has made three appearances for Marco Silva’s side this season – all of them as a substitute.







