Parker hopes Chelsea are distracted by Real Madrid clash

Scott Parker hopes Chelsea have one eye on a place in the Champions League final when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Games are running out for Parker’s Fulham side to save themselves, and the head coach admits another defeat could all but seal their relegation.







With five to play they are seven points shy of safety.

However, in the one game that means most to Whites fans, he’s hoping the Blues might take their eyes off the ball in search of a bigger prize on Wednesday against Real Madrid.

He said: “We’re playing a really good side, in good form. And when you go to Stamford Bridge luck needs to be with you, and we have to hope there are certain elements at Chelsea that’s a little bit off it.”

Parker insists the fat lady can sit down for the time being with so much still to play for.

He said: “Are we dead and buried? I don’t see it that way. But not getting a result heaps up the pressure on us.

“If there are one or two in the camp feeling a bit pessimistic, I understand that. But it’s up to me to remind them we were a breakaway goal at the end against Wolves of getting a point, and one corner from getting all three at Arsenal.”







