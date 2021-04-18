Parker insists Fulham can still stay up

Scott Parker insisted Fulham can still avoid relegation despite being denied a vital victory by Arsenal’s last-gasp equaliser.

Eddie Nketiah tapped in to haul the Gunners level after six minutes of stoppage time at the Emirates Stadium.







Fulham were seconds away from securing a first-ever win at Arsenal – and points they desperately need in the battle to stay up.

But Whites boss Parker was adamant there is no prospect of accepting that relegation is now inevitable.

“No chance – absolutely no chance have we’ve lost hope,” he said.

“The difference today was the decision at the end which I didn’t agree with – the final kick of the game.

“The narrative would have been different if we’d managed to get the three points.

“This team has shown throughout the season that we can win games, we can come to big football clubs and get results.

“Of course there is belief. Why would there not be belief? Keep fighting and try to pick up points.”

The decision Parker disagreed with was to allow Arsenal’s goal to stand despite Rob Holding being in an offside position.

The Gunners defender was standing close to Fulham keeper Alphonso Areola but was adjudged to not be interfering with play.

Parker said: “He was two yards away from my keeper and three yards away from the goal.

“It’s an irrelevance whether he attempted to play the ball. He’s two yards away from the goal.”







