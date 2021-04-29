Fulham future could be discussed within next 10 days, says Parker

Fulham’s plans for the future could start to take shape over the next 10 days, says Scott Parker.

The head coach knows defeats against Chelsea on Saturday and Burnley on Monday week will probably confirm relegation.







Even if other clubs falter, the chances of a great escape will be all but impossible.

By that time, Brighton, in the first safety spot, would have to get no more than two points in their next two games to extend the agony for Whites fans – and Parker knows it.

“I suspect that (discussion) will be the case in the next 10 days, two weeks, I’d like to think so,” he said.

“I think that conversation needs to take place when it’s definitive and you know where you are.

“The outcome of what you could face is so big; it’s massive to go from one league to another league.

“I’d like to think those things are happening behind me in the club in other departments.

“But for me, I have one focus and that is to try and get some results.

“When’s all said and done, I’m sure my reaction and attitude to that will change and we’ll find out exactly the plan.”







