Parker admits his Fulham future is unclear

Scott Parker admits he has no idea whether he will still be at Fulham next season.

Relegation from the Premier League for the second time in three seasons is staring the club and head coach in the face, with only five games left and something of a minor miracle needed to make up a seven-point gap.







Parker has been in charge since February 2019 when he stepped up to take over from Claudio Ranieri as relegation was all but guaranteed.

But he oversaw the club’s bounce back the first time of asking via the Championship play-offs last May.

Now, there inevitable question marks over his future.

“I can’t control what other people are thinking or the decisions they make,” he said.

“There are still games we can win and whether or not the football club is going to stick with me is something I can’t control.”

Parker is still hoping he gets that bit of luck so far denied him at crucial moments in the season as he gears up to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

“I still believe we can do it,” he said.

“I know you can easily counter that argument by saying ‘Yeah, but you’ve only won five games all season so to win four out of five is a big ask’.

“But when you look at great escapes, or teams who have done amazingly well to stay up, if you go back five or six weeks, you’ll find that absolutely nobody gave them a chance.

“That’s us now – that’s the position we’re in. I know there are people saying we’ve got no chance, but I hope there are people sitting there next month admitting they were wrong.”







