Fulham’s Cairney could play again this season

Tom Cairney has an outside chance of playing before the end of the season.

The Fulham captain has not featured since December as he bids to overcome a knee injury he initially suffered in August.







But Scott Parker believes this week’s news on the midfielder has been the best for some time.

The head coach revealed this has been an “up week” for Cairney.

“He’s had a week’s training and so far, fingers crossed, he looks OK,” Parker said.

“I think this is very different to what his up weeks have been before. His up weeks have always come with a bit of a negative.

“Certainly, this week has been more positive than others when he’s been OK. He’s been tolerant (of the workload) – we’ve built it up and he’s been fine with it.

“So we’re hoping he’ll be involved in some way between now and the end of the season. This weekend is a bit early, but it’s looking promising”.







