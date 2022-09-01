Fulham’s Onomah set for West Brom switch

Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah looks set for a move to West Brom.

Onomah, who joined the Whites from Tottenham in 2019 as part of the deal that saw Ryan Sessegnon sign for Spurs, is expected to spend the season on loan with the Baggies after being told he will not be part of Marco Silva’s 25-man Premier League squad that will be announced on Friday.







The 25-year-old has struggled for game time since Silva took over as manager from Scott Parker, playing just 22 games last season as the club won promotion and has not featured in the Premier League this campaign.







