Fulham set to sign Benfica striker Vinicius

Fulham look on course to sign Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica.

The arrival of the 27-year-old, who spent time on loan at Spurs in the 2020/21 season – scoring one goal in nine appearances – will end Marco Silva’s quest for a striker to back-up the in-form Alekasandar Mitrovic.







Meanwhile, forward Ivan Cavaleiro, young midfielder Tyrese Francois and full-back Marlon Fossey are set to exit Craven Cottage

Cavaleiro has barely featured since Marco Silva’s appointment last year and is on the verge of a loan switch to Greek side Olympiakos.

Francois had looked likely to leave the Whites at the end of last season before finally signing a new two-year contract, is joining Croatian outfit HNK Gorica on a season-long loan.

American full-back Fossey is hoping to finalise a permanent move to Belgian side Standard Liege having refused to sign a new contract with the club.

Fossey spent time on loan at Bolton last year and made his first-team debut for Fulham in the Carabao Cup defeat to Crawley last month.







