Fulham sign Willian, Vinicius, James and Kurzawa

Fulham signed striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica in a deal worth £4.5m, brought in Dan James and Layvin Kurzawa on season-long loans, and competed the signing of Willian on a busy transfer deadline day at Craven Cottage.

The arrival of the 27-year-old Vinicius (pictured), who spent time on loan at Tottenham in the 2020/21 season – scoring one goal in nine appearances – ends Marco Silva’s quest for a striker to back-up the in-form Alekasandar Mitrovic.

Former Chelsea star Willian, 34, has been training with the Whites and was keen to return to England following a brief spell with Corinthians in his native Brazil.

He had seven years at Chelsea before spending a season at Arsenal. He left the north London club by mutual consent last summer.

“I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be back in the Premier League,” he told FFCtv. “Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I cant wait to get started.” Wales international James arrived from Leeds in the final hours of the transfer window, while left-back Kurzawa came in from Paris St-Germain earlier on Thursday.







