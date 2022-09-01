Fulham duo set for pre-deadline moves

Fulham pair Tyrese Francois and Marlon Fossey are set to complete moves away from Craven Cottage.

Midfielder Francois, 22 (pictured above), who had looked likely to leave the Whites at the end of last season before finally signing a new two-year contract in July, is undergoing a medical with Croatian side HNK Gorica ahead of a season-long move.







Full-back Fossey, who spent time on loan with Bolton last season, has rejected offers of a new contract from the club and closing in on a move to Belgian side Standard Liege.

Both players, who have developed through Fulham’s academy, played in the recent 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crawley.







