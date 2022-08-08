Fulham have offer for Diop accepted by West Ham

Fulham have had an offer for defender Issa Diop accepted by West Ham.

Talks have been ongoing with the Hammers and a deal is now in place, with Fulham set to pay an initial £14.5m for the 25-year-old.

Diop is expected to undergo a medical and then complete a move to Craven Cottage in the next 48 hours.

Fulham are keen to strengthen in central defence, having previously expressed an interest in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.

Last week they signed Shane Duffy on loan from Brighton.







