Mitrovic scores twice as Fulham draw with Liverpool

Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 32' Mitrovic 64' Nunez 72' Mitrovic (pen) 80' Salah

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both Fulham’s goals as they made a hugely encouraging start to life back in the Premier League.

Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Kenny Tete sped down the right and his dangerous, flighted cross found the Serb at the far post, who climbed over static Trent Alexander-Arnold to power a header past keeper Alisson.

It was a merited breakthrough for Marco Silva’s outfit, as Liverpool seldom troubled Marek Rodak in the home goal until Roberto Firmino crashed a fine left-foot shot off the post in 39 minutes.

Fulham were vigilant to any kind of strong response from the Reds at the start of the second half and, indeed, they met the task with relish.

The Whites showed real bite in midfield and attacked the visitors, with Neeskens Kebano denied by the woodwork in the 55th minute following aggressive play by Tim Ream.

Nevertheless, Fulham were caught out and opened up with a terrific leveller by Liverpool on 63 minutes.

Darwin Nunez – on as a substitute – got in front of Tosin Adarabioyo in the six-yard area to flick home a low cross by Mohamed Salah from the right-hand side.

Nunez emerged as a threat to Fulham and the striker was then denied when Ream cleared a scuffled effort off the line.

Yet Silva’s men kept their composure amid a thrilling second half – and they won a 70th-minute penalty when Mitrovic was tripped by Virgil van Dijk. And Mitrovic subsequently drilled the spot kick low past Alisson to put the hosts ahead.

However, with Liverpool chasing the game, a defensive mix-up between Tosin and Ream with eight minutes remaining allowed Salah to nip in to equalise from close range following a long, speculative ball by Alexander-Arnold.

In injury time, Jordan Henderson hit a long-range shot off the Fulham bar.

Fulham: Rodak, Robinson, Tosin, Ream, Tete, Reed, Palhinha, Decordova-Reid (Duffy 90), Pereira (Cairney 88), Kebano (Solomon 64), Mitrovic








