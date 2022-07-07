Fulham keen on West Ham defender Diop

Fulham are looking to agree a deal to sign West Ham defender Issa Diop.

Talks are ongoing with the Hammers, who are looking for around £20m for the Frenchman.

Fulham are keen to strengthen in central defence, having previously expressed an interest in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.

Manager Marco Silva has already added midfielder João Palhinha to his squad ahead of the new Premier League season, while Fulham are also closing in on deals for Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira for £10m and the loan signing of Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk.







