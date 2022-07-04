Fulham complete signing of midfielder Palhinha

Fulham have completed the signing of Portugal international midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The 26-year-old has joined from Sporting Lisbon for fee of £17m and has signed a five-year contract with the option of a further year.







The Whites are still hopeful of completing a deal for Israeli forward Manor Solomon, who had looked poised to join last month from Shakthar Donetsk.

However, the deal has been held up due due to uncertainty over Ukrainian-based players and a recent Fifa ruling that would allow foreign-based players in the war-torn country to suspend their contracts until June 2023.

French side Nice, who are managed by former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre and owned by Jim Ratcliffe the British billionaire who was in discussions to buy Chelsea, are also now in the running to sign the player.







