Fulham look set to sign winger Solomon

Fulham are poised to complete the signing of Israeli winger Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Whites have been interested in the 22-year-old for some time and had hoped to bring him to Craven Cottage during the winter transfer window only for talks between the two parties to falter.







However, a deal is now close to completion for Solomon, who scored for the Ukranian side against both Manchester City and Real Madrid in the Champions League in recent seasons, to move to SW6.







