Fulham have had a £10m bid accepted by Manchester United for attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira.

An agreement is yet to be finalised with the 26-year-old, whose loan spell with Brazilian side Flamengo came to an end earlier this month.

Pereira came through at United as a youngster and has also had loan spells with Lazio, Valencia and Granada.

Fulham are also interested fellow his team-mate Eric Bailly.