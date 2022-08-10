Fulham complete signing of Diop from West Ham

Fulham have completed the signing of defender Issa Diop from West Ham.

Talks have been ongoing and a deal was recently agreed, with Fulham paying an initial £14.5m for the 25-year-old.

Diop has signed a five-year contract at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have been keen to strengthen in central defence, having previously expressed an interest in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.

Last week they signed Shane Duffy on loan from Brighton.

“I’m very happy, very happy to join Fulham. I hope it’s going to be a very good chapter of my career,” Diop told Fulham’s website.

“It’s all official now, so I’m happy. I just want to train with the team now, and let’s get to work.”







