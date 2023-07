Fulham have tabled a bid for Ajax defender Calvin Bassey.

The Whites have offered the Dutch club £15m in an attempt to take Bassey, 23, to Craven Cottage.

Ajax, who signed Bassey from Glasgow Rangers last year, would get 10% of any transfer fee.







Bassey, who was born in Italy, is a Nigeria international and can play at left-back or centre-back.

He was with Leicester City prior to moving to Glasgow.