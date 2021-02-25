Stefan Johansen has hinted that he could stay at QPR after impressing since his loan switch from Fulham.

Johansen has yet to taste defeat since joining Rangers, with his presence in midfield coinciding with four wins and a draw.







The Norway captain, who scored his first goal for QPR in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth last week, has a year remaining on his Whites contract.

He does not know where he will be playing next season but hopes it will still be in London.

“You have a family solution where you have a daughter who goes to school and things like that, so it was really ideal with QPR,” Johansen told Norwegian TV station TV2.

“We get to stay in the same place, it only takes five to 10 minutes longer (to get to training) and it is a traditional club that has a big name in England. It fits perfectly, both in terms of theirs and my situation.”

Adding to the uncertainty is the fact that if Fulham, who are currently three points from safety, remain in the Premier League then Johansen knows he’s unlikely to be part of their plans next season.

But if they return to the Championship he may still have a future at Craven Cottage.

Two years ago he was loaned to West Brom after Fulham were promoted, only to be welcomed back after they went down last season. He played 33 times to help Scott Parker’ side get back up via the play-offs.

The 30-year-old says there have been tentative discussions with Rangers about potentially staying, but said it’s too early to say if it is likely to happen.

“It is very uncertain, if I am to be completely honest,” he explained.

“I have received signals from the club (QPR) that they may want to take me on, so it will be a process when I return.

“But I want to play football and I still feel that I have a lot to contribute.”







