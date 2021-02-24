Preston v QPR player ratings

QPR’s good run of form has continued at Deepdale as they played out a drab 0-0 draw with Preston to extend their unbeaten run to five matches. Here’s how we rated the Rangers’ players.







Seny Dieng: 7

Uncharacteristically sloppy with his kicking on occasions but didn’t really have a save of note to make. Confident around his box and as always, assured with his handling and caught every cross that came his way.

Todd Kane: 5

Nowhere near as effective as recent matches. Sloppy in possession and his quality of delivery from out wide was poor throughout.

Rob Dickie: 7

Posed a few questions by on-loan Everton youngster Anthony Gordon but it was another good display from the big centre-back. Was unable to bring out the ball from defence as often as on Saturday against Bournemouth due to the pressing game of Preston’s forwards.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Steady again from the skipper, who delivered a magnificent pass from the back to send Lyndon Dykes clear in the first half. Was relatively untroubled by Preston’s toothless attack and won every header he needed to.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Like his two central-defensive partners, the Frenchman played well. Made one perfectly-timed tackle on Evans in the second half on one of the few times Preston almost found a man in the QPR box.

Lee Wallace: 6

Showed good desire to get forward on occasions and pulled back a perfect cross into the six-yard box the second half but there was no-one to apply the finish. Relatively untroubled defensively.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Another calm and confident display from the on-loan Fulham man, who constantly used the ball well while others around him struggled to do the same. Booked for a challenge on Evans and given the wet conditions and slippery pitch was withdrawn 10 minutes from time.

Dominic Ball: 6

Although the conditions didn’t help, Ball struggled in the first half to keep the ball, inviting some unnecessary pressure on the Rangers defence. Like the rest of the team he improved in the second half when he broke up at least two promising Preston attacks.

Ilias Chair: 6

Cut an anonymous figure in the first half with Rangers unable to get him into the game due to their inability to hold onto the ball. Grew into it more in the second half but was largely kept in check by Preston’s midfield.

Charlie Austin: 6

Had a shot that fizzed just wide just after half-time but the lack of decent crosses into the box meant he saw little in the way of clear-cut chances. Replaced by Macauley Bonne for the final 15 minutes.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

The struggling striker’s three-month goal drought continues. Had two good chances to end it in the first half when put through but he failed to convert either. Too often he finds himself in the wrong position when crosses come into the box. Taken off for Chris Willock with half an hour to go.

Chris Willock: 6

Bright and busy when he came on for Dykes but was unable to find too much joy against a Preston side that set up with a defensive mindset following Saturday’s heavy loss to Cardiff.

Sam Field: 6

Added some physicality and size to the midfield when he replaced Johansen to help Rangers keep a clean sheet. Must be pushing for a start against Birmingham on Saturday.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Like the man he replaced, he saw little of the ball when he came on for Austin.

