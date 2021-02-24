QPR continue good run with draw at Preston

Preston 0 QPR 0

QPR continued their impressive recent run by picking up a point at Deepdale.

Rangers, who had won their previous four matches, have lost just one of their past eight – a run which has now included four clean sheets. They are also unbeaten in seven away games.







Lyndon Dykes, without a goal since November – his only one for Rangers from open play – had their two best chances.

The striker twice found himself in on goal in the first half, but on the first occasion he was denied by keeper Daniel Iversen and on the second he sent a weak lob well wide of the target.

Charlie Austin also threatened, shooting wide of the far post and later forcing a save from Iversen.

QPR (3-5-2): Dieng; Dickie, Cameron, Barbet; Kane, Ball, Johansen (Field 78), Chair, Wallace; Dykes (Willock 66), Austin (Bonne 78).

Subs not used: Lumley, Kakay, Hamalainen, Kelman, Adomah.



