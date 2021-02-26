QPR boss considering changes for Birmingham game

QPR manager Mark Warburton says he is considering making changes for Saturday’s game against Birmingham at St Andrews despite his side’s good recent run of form.

Warburton has stuck with the same side for the past four matches, which have yielded 10 points.

However, following the long trip back from Preston early on Thursday morning and with the pitch at St Andrews arguably the worst in the division, he is keen to keep his team as fresh as possible in a bid to maintain performance.

“You might have a player that runs 11km a game on average, but then you notice the percentage of high-speed runs is down significantly and it becomes more of a plodding 11km as opposed to explosive aspects,” Warburton said.

“The data doesn’t lie and you have to utilise it. Fans will often say: ‘Why isn’t he starting?’ or ‘You can’t change a (winning) team’.

“But sometimes the data tells and your eyes tell you you have to and sometimes coming off the bench allows you to be even fresher for the next game. Hopefully we will get that right.”

The playing surface at Birmingham is being used every week because of the club’s ground-sharing agreement with Coventry – and Warburton admits that may also play a factor in his team selection.

“The pitch situation there doesn’t help the stature of the Championship and where it ranks in the leagues around the world, which is very significant given the crowds it attracts,” he said.

“We played Watford a few weeks ago at Vicarage Road and the surface was outstanding and the difference it made was huge.

“I am intrigued as to why many of the pitches are suffering this season, whether is the break in lockdown, timings have been changed or a lack of investment.

“But we have to deal with it, simple as that. They have a groundshare due to financial situations, and these are very challenging times for clubs, but the pitch quality certainly makes a difference.”















