Mitrovic back in Fulham squad for Palace game

Fulham welcome back Aleksandar Mitrovic after his bout of Coronavirus – but the backroom team are “monitoring” the forward’s fitness ahead of the short trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Chances are he will take a seat on the bench, while Josh Maja hangs on to the lone striker’s role, and apart from long-term injuries to Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo theWhites have no new fitness doubts.







What they will take to Selhurst Park is renewed hope after a heartening 1-0 home win against Sheffield United last weekend.

Head coach Scott Parker paid tribute to the man who faces him in the opposite technical area; a man who famously got Fulham out of a relegation scrape in 2008.

Parker knows Roy Hodgson from their time together with the England set-up.

“There were things I took from that time,” Parker said.

“His organisational skills, his defensive set-up, and he’s a very good man in the way of his personal skills.

“He’s a very good human being and his relationship with the players is very good as well.”







