Parker hails players after vital Fulham win

Fulham boss Scott Parker paid tribute to his team after they secured a vital win over Sheffield United in the battle to stay up.

Ademola Lookman’s second-half goal was enough for the Whites in a tense game at Craven Cottage.







Parker said: “This group of players are honest, want to learn, want to get better, understand the challenges of this league and what it brings sometimes and what you need in these moments.

“This team has constant belief, They’re a confident team and that’s the way we need to continue.”

Fulham’s win cut the gap between them and Newcastle to three points and they are now just four behind Brighton, although they have played a match more than both those sides.

“I’m not really looking at who’s above us or who’s around us. All I’m focusing on is us and what we need to do,” Parker insisted.

“We need to keep showing what we’ve shown for large parts of the season.”







