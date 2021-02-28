Rejuvenated Loftus-Cheek has outside chance of England place at Euros, says Parker

Ruben Loftus-Cheek arrived at Fulham in October with the weight of the world on his shoulders.

But Scott Parker now thinks Loftus-Cheek could be in with an outside shot of representing England at the summer’s European Championships – such is the Chelsea loanee’s progress.







Loftus-Cheek returns to Crystal Palace – where he was on loan in 2017-18 – on Sunday. His impressive stint at Selhurst Park earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s 2018 World Cup squad.

But a bad injury derailed his career a year later. Only now is the 25-year-old back on track, according to Parker.

“I was speaking to him yesterday about his progress,” the Fulham head coach said.

“When he first came into the building, I sensed someone who was a little bit weary, someone who was down a little bit.

“He probably had a lot of concerns. He had been out for an extremely long amount of time and not played a lot of football.

“I’ve seen him grow and grow into the player we can all see.

“There’s still loads to come but this is a player who can take the game by the scruff of the neck and be that powerful, technically-gifted midfield player.

“I think he’s growing in confidence. I think the environment, how hard he’s worked in this short space of time have been a credit to him.

“There’s still loads to come but I’ve been very, very pleased with him and he’s going in the right direction.

“England-wise, we’re coming towards the back end of the season now, and I think England are well-equipped in that position.

“But certainly, he’s been in and around it for some time now. And yes, if things were to change with injuries, then I’m sure that he will be on the radar with them,”







