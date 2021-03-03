Fabri in Fulham squad for Spurs game after Rodak picks up inury

Goalkeeper Marek Rodak is out of the Fulham squad for the visit of Tottenham.

The second-choice keeper has hurt his finger in training and therefore third-choice, and the largely forgotten, Fabri, steps in to take a seat on the bench.







The 33-year-old has played just two games for Fulham since he joined in July 2018.

The last of those ironically was against Spurs in a 3-1 defeat in August of the same year, played at Wembley while Tottenham’s new ground was being built.

Otherwise, the Whites are missing only Tom Cairney with an ongoing knee problem.

Head coach Scott Parker says he’s unfazed by the poor record his club has in London derbies.

Fulham have not beaten anyone in the capital over the last 21 attempts, despite a heartening 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

He said: “I don’t really take much notice. I think we had the same sort of think when we played Everton a couple of weeks back; we hadn’t beaten them in 20 years or whatever, and we won there.

“You come up against world class players like Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Son, Dembele, but we’ve taken confidence from our recent good run.”







