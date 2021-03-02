Fulham’s McDonald to have kidney transplant

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald says he is due to have a kidney transplant next month.

The 32-year-old Scot has revealed that a chronic condition he has had for 12 years has deteriorated.

It could bring his playing career to an end.

“Football has been great but this needs to take over,” he told Fulham’s website.

“I want to get it done now, make sure everything is right and come back from it and live a normal life again.”

McDonald, who has played five times for Scotland, hopes to resume his career following a three-month recovery period after his operation.

“I’m 32 and I could probably play until I’m 35. The Premier League is probably too fast, but I know where I am in my career,” he said.

“Will I want to play football? Will I be ready physically or mentally or do I go down the coaching route? I won’t know until I get the operation done and see how I will feel.”







