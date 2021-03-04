Parker keen to keep ‘transformed’ Loftus-Cheek at Fulham

Scott Parker will do all he can to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek permanently if Fulham stay up.

The Chelsea loanee has got “better and better” this season according to the Whites head coach.

And while Loftus-Cheek has made it clear he sees his future as being back at Stamford Bridge, Parker hopes to change his mind.







Inevitably it all hinges on whether Fulham are still a Premier League club next season.

“Would I try to sign him permanently? Yes, of course,” Parker said.

“Ruben’s been a fantastic addition. We’ve seen him grow immensely from the start of the season until now. He’s transformed really.

“At the moment it’s just this year for Ruben and we’re looking at the next 12 games and where he can get better.

“But certainly, from my side, if there’s an opportunity to do it (a permanent move), we’d be more than happy to try and make it happen.”







