Mitrovic given personal training plan by Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given his own training programme to bring him up to full fitness.

The Fulham striker was laid low with coronavirus in early February and missed three games in a row.







He came on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday after 73 minutes, but looked match-rusty.

In fact, the Serbian international last played a full 90 minutes in the 2-0 home defeat by Leicester a month ago.

Head coach Scott Parker says he and his backroom team are doing all they can to bring him up to speed for the last 12 games, starting with the visit of Spurs.

Parker said: “He’s training with us now and that’s a process that’s in place, we’re looking at (his) workloads and where he is.

“When players come out with the virus, you’re very conscious of the work load you put on them, and you have to monitor that.

“We programme players weekly, monthly, and that’s a constant. So of course, Mitro is on that one too.”

Parker celebrated two years at the Fulham helm this week and says the most important thing he’s learned is to stay “rational” whether things are going right or wrong.

He added: “It’s so much easier being a player.

“You get in your car at the end of a training session and don’t have to think about anything until tomorrow.

“As a manager, you’re having to manage 25-26 year-olds all with different egos and personalities, and it takes so much more.”

Meanwhile, Parker says Fulham will attempt to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a permanent deal if the club stay in the Premier League.







