Hodgson ‘absolutely’ believes Fulham can stay up

Former Fulham manager Roy Hodgson has backed the Whites to win their fight for Premier League survival after holding his Crystal Palace team to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson, who memorably led Fulham to the Europa League final in 2010, before departing for Liverpool, believes his ex-club, who are still three points off safety, have shown enough to suggest they can stay up.







“I absolutely think they can,” Hodgson said.

“They would have liked the three points but this was an important point for them and takes them closer to the teams above them.

“They have introduced a number of quality players to this team and are on a good run – this is their eighth point from four games which is really top Premier League postitioning if you like.

“I fully expect them to make it difficult for the teams above and around them and I am delighted we have been able to keep the gap between us and them to 10 points.

“But I am also aware they are going to be creeping up behind us and we want to keep that gap we have to keep winning games ourselves.”







