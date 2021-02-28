Stalemate at Palace as Fulham draw yet again

Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 0

Fulham remain three points adrift of Premier League safety after being held to their 12th draw of the season.

In a dour game devoid of any real drama, the Whites, who were the better side, fashioned the best chance of the match midway through the second half when Josh Maja’s flashing header was superbly tipped round the post by Palace keeper Vincent Guaita.







Ademola Lookman also had a good opportunity to secure a crucial win when he ghosted into the box to meet a teasing cross from Ivan Cavaleiro, who impressed after coming in the second half, but he side-footed wide.

A cagey first half saw neither goalkeeper tested, with Joachim Andersen squandering Fulham’s only opportunity when he headed over a Lookman corner when he really should have at least hit the target.

Once again the Whites defence looked solid, with Alphonse Areola untroubled for the whole 90 minutes and the impressive Harrison Reed in midfield comfortably containing the roaming threat of Ebere Eze.

Maja, who had been quiet, burst into life on 65 minutes when he turned Gary Cahill on the edge on the box, after being played in by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but his effort just rolled past the post.

Minutes later the former Sunderland man almost opened the scoring when he met a magnificent Cavaleiro cross only for Guaita to dive full length to push the ball wide.

Scott Parker’s side are in action again on Thursday at home to Tottenham.

Fulham: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina (Robinson 45), Reed, Anguissa (Mitrovic 73), Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Decordova-Reid (Cavaleiro 63), Maja.







