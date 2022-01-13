Young Chelsea keeper makes another loan move

MK Dons have signed goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

Cumming, 22, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Gillingham, having spent last season on loan at Stevenage.

“This is a great opportunity for me at a club with great ambition and I am looking forward to helping the team as much as I can,” he told the Dons’ website.

“My spells at Stevenage and Gillingham were great for my development but this felt like the right next move for me in my career.”







