Tuchel hints at change of Chelsea tactics against Man City

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea’s defeat by Manchester City in September was a “lesson learned” – and indicated he will adopt a more attacking approach against them on Saturday.

City won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to end Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season.

They were hugely impressive that day and are currently 10 points clear of Tuchel’s side at the top of the Premier League.







Blues boss Tuchel admits he got his tactics wrong in that encounter.

Asked what he learned from the loss, he said: “That my approach was the wrong approach tactically. It made us too passive.”

The German added: “We could have done better, but I think the approach was too passive and too defensive. It was not meant like this but it turned out this way.

“So, lesson learned. They were too aggressive to our build-up play and we did not have the solution to escape from our own half.”

A defeat this weekend would leave Chelsea 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s team and all but out of the title race.

And the usually conservative Tuchel has hinted that he might throw caution to the wind in an attempt to break City’s momentum and this time stop them getting on top.

He said: “We defended very well in the last 18-20 metres of the field but we didn’t see much of the other 70 metres.

“The second half was better, but a bit wild. It’s not the worst thing to have a wild match against Manchester City and to break out of all the structure and controlled situation.”







