Kenedy back at Chelsea after being recalled from loan

Chelsea have confirmed they have recalled Kenedy.

The 25-year-old left-sided player has spent five months on loan at Flamengo in his native Brazil.

Kenedy was signed by Chelsea in 2015 but has failed to establish himself as a first-team player at Stamford Bridge.







He has previously been on loan at Watford, Newcastle and Spanish clubs Getafe and Granada.

He returns with the Blues’ left-sided options currently limited because of Ben Chilwell’s absence with a long-term knee injury.

Chelsea have been in talks with Lyon in an attempt to secure Emerson Palmieri’s return, but the French club have not agreed to end the season-long loan.







