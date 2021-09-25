Chelsea beaten by Man City in clash of title rivals

Chelsea 0 Man City 1 53' Jesus

Reigning champions Manchester City underlined their title credentials by inflicting Chelsea’s first defeat of the season.

The Blues were on the back foot for most of the first half at Stamford Bridge and went behind nine minutes into the second.

City had some good fortune, with Rodri’s shot hitting Gabriel Jesus, who made space for himself and fired in a shot which ended up in the net via a deflection off Jorginho.







The visitors initially continued to dominate after their goal and Jack Grealish’s shot was tipped away by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy shortly before Thiago Silva – on for the injured Reece James – cleared off the line to deny Jesus a second goal.

Chelsea responded and looked more threatening during a spell of end-to-end action.

But they were unable to find an equaliser – in fact they could not manage a shot on target.

And Grealish missed a late chance to make it 2-0 when he shot straight at Mendy

Chelsea: Mendy, James (Silva 29), Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek 76), Kante (Havertz 60), Kovacic, Werner, Lukaku

Subs not used: Kepa, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.

