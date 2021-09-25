Chelsea v Man City player ratings

Manchester City won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the clash of title rivals. Here’s how we rated each Chelsea player.







Edouard Mendy: 6

Nothing he could do about City’s goal, which was deflected into the bottom corner. Mendy commanded his box in usual fashion and was notably strong when collecting a number of corners whipped towards his goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

Shifted to wing-back for much of the game after an injury to Reece James, Azpilicueta spent most of his time camped in his own half, such was City’s pressure.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Chelsea’s back line kept the score respectable. The visitors were dominant for much of the 90 minutes and will feel they should have scored more than once. Christensen denied them on a number of occasions in the second half with last-second tackles or clearances.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Rudiger dealt with the threat of City’s attackers pretty well. He also tried to bring the ball over the halfway line on a number of occasions to relieve some pressure on his defensive team-mates and showed some impressive passing in the second half.

Reece James: 6

Forced off after 29 minutes with an injury. Was dealing with the threat of Jack Grealish well before being substituted.

Jorginho: 5

Unable to command the midfield as he so usually does. Was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek after 75 minutes as Chelsea chased an equaliser. Was unlucky to see Jesus’ goal deflect off his right boot.

N’Golo Kante: 6

As solid as ever, breaking up play in midfield, but lacked the passing range to help Chelsea spring any counter-attacks. Misplaced several forward passes before being replaced.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

In the absence of Mason Mount, Kovacic did his best to turn defence into attack against a very sharp City side. He broke through on a number of occasions and saw a deflected effort fly wide of Ederson’s goal.

Marcos Alonso: 5

Struggled to keep up with Gabriel Jesus, who played most of the match on the right flank. Normally a solid attacking threat, Alonso struggled to impact the game as he did against Spurs last week.

Romelu Lukaku: 5

Much like Alonso, Lukaku also struggled during a 90 minutes City dominated. The striker did have the ball in the net once, but it was chalked off as Kai Havertz was offside in the build-up.

Timo Werner: 7

Handed a start to threaten City’s back line with his pace, Werner offered as much as he could in the final third. He often provided an outlet to relieve pressure down the right-hand side when the score was level and was one of the players trying to drag Chelsea back into the game after going 1-0 down.

Thiago Silva: 6

Replaced James and slotted comfortably into the back three. Showed an impressive range of passing from the back and made an incredible clearance off the line to stop Jesus making it 2-0 on the hour mark.

Kai Havertz: 5

Floated around the forward line after replacing Kante as Chelsea chased an equaliser. He did set up Lukaku for a tap-in but was offside when he played the pass. Was involved in a nasty clash on the edge of the box with Ederson in the 89th minute that left him needing treatment.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Offered a bright spark after coming on in the 75th minute. Wasn’t afraid to take players on and tried to force the Blues back into the game, but ultimately couldn’t do enough with his 15-minute cameo.

See also: Chelsea beaten by Man City in clash of title rivals







