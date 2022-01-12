Tottenham v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea booked their place in the Carabao Cup final, beating Spurs 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to go through 3-0 on aggregate. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Largely untroubled but did his best to try and liven the game up by almost gifting Spurs two second-half goals only for VAR to twice come to his rescue. First, for a reckless-looking challenge on Lucas Moura for a penalty that was overturned when footage showed he just touched the ball before the man. His woeful clearance then led to a Harry Kane goal that was rightly adjudged to be offside.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

Another very good performance from the evergreen Spaniard, whose ability to be in the right place at the right time thwarted Spurs on a number of occasions.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

Scored the winner with a header from a Mason Mount corner after Spurs keeper Pierluigi Collini flapped at the cross. Lucky not to concede a penalty on the stroke of half-time with a reckless challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojberg that VAR correctly ruled was just outside the box. Otherwise solid and kept Harry Kane largely in check.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Made some crucial blocks to keep out efforts from Kane and Moura in a steady display from the recalled Dane. However, he did almost gift Spurs a goal after being caught in possession after a misunderstanding with Kepa.

Malang Sarr: 7

Started the game as a left-back in an auxiliary back four before moving back into the back three as Thomas Tuchel switched formation in the second half. Linked up well with Callum Hudson-Odoi down the flank and used his pace to good effect defensively as Spurs pushed for a late consolation.

Jorginho: 8

A dominant presence in midfield as Tottenham struggled to get a foothold on the game. Made a tremendous tackle to deny a Spurs breakaway that ultimately led to the corner for the opening goal.

Mateo Kovacic: 8

Outstanding alongside Jorginho. The diminutive, all-action Croatian got the better of Harry Winks from the opening whistle as Tottenham struggled to create anything of note for much of the game through the middle. Ran himself into the ground and was replaced by N’Golo Kante 15 minutes from time.

Mason Mount: 6

Took the corner that led to Chelsea’s goal. Had some nice touches but was largely a peripheral figure and was withdrawn midway through the second half.

Timo Werner: 6

His pace caused Spurs some nervous moments in the first half but he faded in the second half and was replaced by Marco Alonso as Chelsea switched to 3-5-2.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

A lively presence throughout after being restored to the starting line-up. A constant threat with his pace and crossing.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

Much better display from the Belgian striker, who kept the Spurs back three on their toes and led the line well. Was denied by a good save from Collini in the first half after latching onto an excellent long pass from Rudiger.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Didn’t really make much of an impression after coming on as Chelsea closed out the game comfortably.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Came on for the excellent Kovacic and maintained Chelsea’s control of the midfield in a typically efficient manner.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Came on for the last half an hour and played his part in helping Chelsea keep a clean sheet as Spurs pressed for a goal late on.







