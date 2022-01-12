Chelsea comfortably see off Spurs to reach final

Tottenham 0 Chelsea 1

(Chelsea win 3-0 on aggregate)

Antonio Rudiger’s goal ensured Chelsea comfortably progressed to the Carabao Cup final.

The Blues, 2-0 up from the semi-final first leg, increased their aggregate lead on 18 minutes.

Keeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to deal with Mason Mount’s left-wing corner and Rudiger climbed highest, with the ball going in off the German’s upper back.







VAR helped Chelsea on three occasions, correctly disallowing a Spurs goal and two penalties.

Referee Andre Marriner pointed to the spot late in the first half after Rudiger brought down Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but the foul was shown to have been outside the area.

In the second half, Marriner adjudged that Kepa Arrizabalga had fouled Lucas Moura – but the Chelsea keeper was shown to have played the ball.

And there was more frustration for Spurs when Harry Kane found the net following a defensive mix-up only for VAR to establish that he was offside.

Chelsea will face Liverpool or Arsenal in the final at Wembley on February 27.

Chelsea: Kepa, Christensen (Silva 66), Sarr, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek 82), Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Mount (Ziyech 66), Lukaku, Werner (Alonso 66)

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic.







