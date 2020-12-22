Lampard convinced Werner will deliver goals for Chelsea

Boss Frank Lampard says Chelsea will soon see goals from Timo Werner and has no doubts following the striker’s nine-game goal drought.

The German scored eight goals in his first 12 Blues appearances.







But he has now gone nine club games without a goal and his has missed numerous chances in recent matches, notably wasting two glorious opportunities in the 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday night.

“I’m not worried,” Lampard said. “He’s a player in a new league and we have to give him time to settle.

“But he’s getting into positions regularly, he’s scaring teams and giving them a problem.

“It’s not quite going in for him at the moment but as soon as that changes then we’ll see goals from Timo Werner for sure.

“Every striker will want to be scoring goals. It’s what they ultimately get judged on and that’s why Timo was a great acquisition for us because of the level of goals he’s scored in the last few years.”

Lampard praised his side for their response to Premier League losses to Everton and Wolves.

“It wasn’t vintage but we were good in parts,” Lampard said. “The best part for me was the character the lads showed, having come into the game off the back of two defeats.

“Our defensive game was great. I wasn’t sure it would be a beautiful game because there was a bit of pressure today and they’re a good side but the lads dealt with that side of it really well.”







