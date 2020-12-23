No concerns about Ziyech’s long-term fitness, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says he has no concerns about Hakim Ziyech’s long-term fitness.

Ziyech has been impressive since arriving at Chelsea but missed the start of the season with a knee problem and is currently out with a hamstring problem.







Blues boss Lampard said: “He had an injury with his knee at the start of the season and he’s just got another muscle injury, so you have to wait for it to recover.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a long-term concern. We hope to have him back in the next week or so and hopefully offering what he was before, because he was offering great things and you miss that when it’s taken away.

“That’s football. That’s what happens when players are playing at a really high level every two or three days.”

Lampard says he is unsure whether Reece James or Ben Chilwell will be fit for the games against Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Chilwell went off with a twisted ankle after 10 minutes against West Ham on Monday.

James missed that game and has been struggling with a knee problem.

Lampard said: “They’re both doubtful, so I can’t give an answer at the moment. We’re not sure whether they’ll be fit for either game.”







